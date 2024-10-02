“Mike shows us an acoustic demo on cassette and plays it in the car. It’s what ends up being Drive. It was a great guitar line – I just needed to get the hell out of the way of it”: OG Incubus bassist Dirk Lance on how Drive taught him to stop overplaying

By
published

Alex Katunich’s busy slap and pop basslines fueled much of the band’s early output, but in a rare new interview, he explains how their biggest hit forced him to take a step back

Bass player Dirk Lance performs live with his funk-metal band, Incubus at the Santa Barbara County Bowl October 20, 2000 in Santa Barbara, CA.
(Image credit: Gary A. Livingston/Newsmakers/Getty Images)

Alex Katunich, better known by his stage name Dirk Lance, is something of a cult bass hero. The founding Incubus bassist appeared on the band’s first four albums, including multi-platinum success stories Make Yourself and Morning View. But he’s best-known for his frantic slap and pop basslines that dominated their 1997 breakthrough S.C.I.E.N.C.E.

Katunich has stayed out of the spotlight since departing from the band in 2003, focusing on session work and occasional releases with current project East of June. But in a new hour-long interview with Scott’s Bass Lessons, he has waxed lyrical about his time in the alt-rock heroes – and offered a closer look at his manic lines on classic cuts such as A Certain Shade of Green and Redefine.

