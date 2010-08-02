Iron Maiden Premiere Video for New Single

Eddie gets a new extra-terrestrial treatment for Iron Maiden's latest video, "The Final Frontier"

Iron Maiden's 15th studio record, The Final Frontier will be released August 17th. The director's cut for the video of the title-track can be viewed below.

It was produced by the award-winning production company Darkside Animation Films, whose creative team includes animators that have created effects for feature films such as Lost in Space, Gladiator and Black Hawk Down. As well as working round the clock, the Darkside team developed entirely new technology to bring to life Iron Maiden’s mascot, Eddie, in his new alien incarnation.

A total of 141 shots combined live action with integrated CGI as well as full 3D animation, resulting in a complete running time of five minutes - that's over seven thousand frames taking up to a half hour to render each frame! Intriguingly, some of the integral footage was shot at Rendlesham Forest in southern England, which is associated with “The Rendlesham Forest Incident”--a series of reported sightings of unexplained lights and alleged landing of a craft of unknown origin.

The album features 10 tracks (including the acclaimed single "El Dorado") and runs over 76 minutes. It will be released on August 17 in a unique Collector’s “Mission Edition” CD case with bonus content, including the Director’s Cut of this new video, “Mission Debrief” band-interview footage, wallpapers, photos and the exclusive game “Mission II: Rescue & Revenge.” And for the first time, Maiden is making the album available as an iTunes LP with bonus content. There will also be a Limited Edition Double Picture Disc on vinyl.

The Final Frontier Track Listing:

1. Satellite 15.....The Final Frontier 8:40

2. El Dorado 6:49

3. Mother Of Mercy 5:20

4. Coming Home 5:52

5. The Alchemist 4:29

6. Isle Of Avalon 9:06

7. Starblind 7:48

8. The Talisman 9:03

9. The Man Who Would Be King 8:28

10. When The Wild Wind Blows 10:59