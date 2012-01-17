Iron Maiden Set to Release New Live CD/DVD

If you ask most major metal bands, they'll tell you South America has one of the most impassioned fan bases on the planet, and that Santiago, Chile, is among the top cities to hit on a tour of the continent.

Iron Maiden know this, which is why they brought along a film crew of more than 22 HD cameras to capture the magic of their show in Santiago this past April.

Now, Maiden are set to release a new Blu-Ray, 2 DVD Set and album on March 27 titled En Vivo!: Live at Estadio Nacional, Santiago.

According to an official press release, "the concert was filmed digitally using 22 HD cameras and an octocam (a flying camera which captures aerial crowd scenes), recorded in both stereo and 5.1 audio and mixed by Maiden's longstanding producer Kevin 'Caveman' Shirley, all of which serves to accentuate the incredible atmosphere of this compelling performance. Extensive use is made of split screens so fans can follow the individual members closer and the set list moves seamlessly between songs from Maiden's most recent studio album, 2010's The Final Frontier through to classic fan favorites via the band's vast and varied catalog."

The second disc of the 2 DVD set is an 88-minute documentary titled Behind the Beast, which takes a look into the life of the band and crew while on tour, and the work it takes to make Iron Maiden's stage magic happen.

On Iron Maiden's rich history with Chile, bassist Steve Harris commented: "For The Final Frontier Tour it was really important to me that we filmed in South America as we're always so overwhelmed by the fans' reaction when we go to that part of the world and I wanted to reflect that in the filming. After much consideration we chose the Santiago show as we felt it was one of our best performances of the entire Tour and to play at the prestigious Estadio Nacional was a landmark moment for us. For reasons known to our fans, it took a long time before we got to play our first show in Chile, and once we did get to play a show, the response was so phenomenal we just had to keep coming back and it's got better and better each time!"

En Vivo! Live at Estadio Nacional, Santiago Track Listing:

1. Satellite 15

2. The Final Frontier

3. El Dorado

4. 2 Minutes To Midnight

5. The Talisman

6. Coming Home

7. Dance Of Death

8. The Trooper

9. The Wicker Man

10.Blood Brothers

11.When The Wild Wind Blows

12.The Evil That Men Do

13.Fear Of The Dark

14.Iron Maiden

15. The Number Of The Beast

16. Hallowed Be Thy Name

17. Running Free

Bonus Disc

1.Behind The Beast documentary

2.Satellite 15...The Final Frontier promo video (director's cut)

3.The Making of Satellite 15...The Final Frontier promo

4.The Final Frontier World Tour Show Intro