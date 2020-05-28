Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith explores the final frontier of fishing in Monsters of River & Rock memoir

Sure, Iron Maiden front man Bruce Dickinson can pilot a plane and compete as a fencer, but how handy is he with a fishing rod?

Probably not nearly as skilled as Maiden electric guitar player Adrian Smith, who has just penned a fishing memoir, Monsters of River & Rock: My Life as Iron Maiden’s Compulsive Angler.

The new tome takes readers “through the highs and lows of life on tour, and on the river-bank, as [Smith’s] fishing gear travels with him across the world.”

Smith, who has appeared on the cover of Angler's Mail magazine, has been fishing since his childhood days in East London.

Monsters of River & Rock chronicles adventures ranging from “his first sturgeon, a whopping 100-pounder from Canada's swirling Fraser River that nearly wiped him out mid-Maiden tour, to a close shave with a large shark off the Virgin Islands whilst wading waist-deep for bonefish.

"Not to mention an enviable list of specimen coarse fish from the UK.”

The book is scheduled for release on September 3 via Virgin Books.

You can preorder Monsters of River & Rock at Amazon.