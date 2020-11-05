Trending

Is this the best slide guitar freak-out you've never heard?

Every slide player needs to hear David Wilcox's masterful blues, That Hypnotizin’ Boogie

Out of the Woods, the debut album by Canadian guitar maestro David Wilcox, is a unique, semi-bizarre listening experience – not to mention a still-undiscovered treat for millions of guitarists living outside of Canada. It encapsulates that stupidly rare combo of wit, imagination, raw energy and hooked-filled blues-rock, and it delivers it all with a side of manic slide guitar. 

Crank open your mind and prepare to get gobbled up by Do the Bearcat, Bump Up Ahead, Bad Apple, A Little Chunk of You and – the absolute best of the bunch – That Hypnotizin’ Boogie.

It starts off as a sinister, funky head-bopper in Bb and quickly morphs into an insanely catchy slide-guitar freak-out in G. Keep an ear out for Wilcox’s mid-song tuning-peg hijinks (when he detunes his 6th string in a deliberately melodic way) and thick-as-sludge Fender tone. Seriously, how is this song not better known? It came out 40 years ago!

Note that there are two artists named David Wilcox – the Canadian rocker (this guy) and an American folkie – so be sure to seek out the Canadian (not that there's anything wrong with the American guy!).

You can watch a live version of the track in question below, and the original, awe-inspiring studio version above.

For more info on Wilcox, take a look at our feature on why Canada is home to some of the world's most exciting hard-rock players.