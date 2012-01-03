Jack White to Appear on January 9 Episode of The History Channel's 'American Pickers'

Jack White, an American picker in his own right, will appear on The History Channel's American Pickers TV show when the crew from the show visit White's Nashville-based Third Man Records.

We're told White drives a hard bargain with the American Pickers guys, offering personal artifacts, including the actual photo booth used in The Dead Weather's "Hang You From The Heavens" video in exchange for one of the most "memorable" treasures ever to appear on the show.

We have no idea what that is at the moment.

Update: Third Man Records' YouTube channel has just posted a promo video for next week's episode, which you can check out below.