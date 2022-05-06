Jack White – It's getting loud again: Inside the new issue of Total Guitar

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here to purchase your copy, or click here to subscribe.

Cover Feature:

This month, in an exclusive new interview, Jack White talks us through his guitar playing and songwriting approaches, how he balances his trademark fuzz guitar tones with synth sounds, and he discusses his gear preferences, from inexpensive junk-shop instruments to modern signature models.

Also in our 22-page special feature: we chart Jack’s influence as a guitarist, writer, arranger, producer, and creator of a mini-empire in Third Man Records, and we profile some selected highlights of his extensive gear collection. Plus! We take you inside Jack’s playing style with our tab lessons, and show you how to play three awesome riffs from The White Stripes to Jack’s latest solo material.

(Image credit: Eleanor Jane)

Interviews:

Bloc Party

Bloc Party’s lead guitarist Russell Lissack has two of the most complex pedalboards ever amassed. So how many pedals did he have when making the band’s new album “Probably a hundred,” he tells TG...

How to create a rock anthem, by Def Leppard

Guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell explain the art of writing a stadium rock banger. Rule number one: "Respect the melody..."

Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle reckons that pretty much anyone can play bluegrass music. But as a renowned virtuoso, she likes to bend the rules. “It’s fun,” she says, “to stretch the limits...”

Fantastic Negrito

Fantastic Negrito had to find a new way to play guitar after he was injured in a near-fatal car crash. But he gets by – with a little help from a friend...

Feeder

“I like the freedom to experiment": Tips on songwriting, gear and tone, by Grant Nicholas of Feeder

Learn To Play:

The Police – Message In A Bottle

The Darkness – I Believe In A Thing Called Love

Greta Van Fleet – You're The One

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Reviews:

Fender Player Plus Meteora HH

Line 6 Catalyst 100 1X12 Combo

Jet Guitars JS-400

Headrush MX5 compact multi-fx floorboard

Maestro Invader Distortion

Plus!

Delay Tactics! Transform your sound with our lesson on timed delay effects

First Steps In Guitar: TG's beginner lesson guides you through some key basic techniques

Bluegrass Essentials: TG’s guide to getting started with bluegrass guitar playing

