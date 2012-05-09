Jack White Wants "First Vinyl Record Played in Outer Space"

Maybe it's because they're called rock stars, but it seems like a lot of big-time rockers have an inexplicable obsession with outer space.

First, Foo Fighters and Muse both expressed a desire to record in space, and now — far more realistically — Jack White has told Interview magazine that he'd like to have the first vinyl played in space.

For the feature, White was interviewed — at his request — by former NASA astronaut and second human to step foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin.

It was during the exchange that White revealed his desire to "launch a balloon that carries a vinyl record player. And figure out a way to drop the needle with all that turbulence up there and ensure that it will still play."

You can read more here.