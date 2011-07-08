Muse’s Matt Bellamy Wants to Record Song in Space

Muse mainman Matt Bellamy has said that he would like the band to record either a song or a music video in space.

Bellamy said that he had been trying to persuade entrepreneur Richard Branson to give them a free flight with Virgin Galactic when they launch their commercial flight program.

"We’re trying to blag a free trip on it [Virgin Galactic]," he said. "I’m going to try to convince Richard Branson to let us make a music video or record a song up there. I think that would be cool. Would I be scared? I think I’ll be alright."

Bellamy also revealed that his interest in space may stem from a new-found interest in astronomy, which came after fans at a Moscow show gave Bellamy a telescope as a gift.

"I set it up when I got home and looked at the moon," said Bellamy. "Fucking hell, have you ever looked at the moon through a telescope? It’s all mountains and stuff, it’s unbelievable."