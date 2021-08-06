Watch The Jaded Hearts Club wind back the years with new video Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

The Jaded Hearts Club has unveiled their new single, a cover of the Northern Soul classic, Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).

The accompanying video takes advantage of some digital tweaks to give the band a baby-faced makeover. Sort of like a budget version of the Bad scene from Moonwalker. You'll also note that Matt Bellamy is playing his black, LED-equipped violin bass, built by the team at Manson.

The term supergroup is bandied about loosely these days, but The Jaded Hearts Club is something of who’s who of turn-of-the-century British rock, including Blur’s Graham Coxon and Muse’s Matt Bellamy, alongside Miles Kane, Nic Cester (Jet), Sean Payne (The Zutons) and Jamie Davis.

The band first formed to play Davis’s birthday celebrations taking inspiration from the Hamburg-era Beatles, but enjoyed the chance to cover classic rock and pop songs, (including The Sonics’ Have Love Will Travel and The Four Tops’ Reach Out I’ll Be There) too much to leave it there.

A 2020 debut, You’ve Always Been There, was followed-up last year by Live At The 100 Club, recorded at London’s iconic Oxford Street venue.

Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) is the first new studio recording from the band since 2020 and is a take on the lost Motown hit that became a classic in the UK’s Northern Soul scene.

The song was originally slated for release by Frank Wilson on the Tamla Motown label in 1965, before label founder Berry Gordy pulled the plug, destroying most of the copies in the process.

The song nonetheless found it way to classic status via bootleggers and the Northern Soul scene and has since become one of vinyl buffs and soul fans most sought-after singles.

Nic Cester said: “The story behind Frank Wilson and how this masterpiece was made and lost is fascinating in itself. It’s great to have a chance to bring this song back to life, it seems so simple but there is so much talent on the original recording. It’s an absolute classic Northern Soul song - heavy beat, fast tempo underground soul music.”

The Jaded Hearts Club's Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) is streaming now.