Jimi Hendrix Biopic, 'All Is By My Side,' to Star Rapper Andre 3000

It was just a rumor when we first reported it back in July, but it has been confirmed:

Rapper Andre 3000 will play Jimi Hendrix in a new Hendrix biopic, which will begin shooting in Ireland later this month.

The film, which is titled All Is By My Side, was written by -- and will be directed by -- novelist and screenwriter John Ridley, who recently wrote the Tuskegee Airmen film Red Tails.

Andre Benjamin (better known as Andre 3000) occasionally performs as part of the rap duo Outkast. His acting roles include starring or supporting parts in Be Cool opposite John Travolta and Uma Thurman and Four Brothers with Mark Wahlberg. He also appeared in a 2006 Prohibition-era musical called Idlewild with his Outkast partner, Big Boi.

It is rumored the film will focus on the period during which Hendrix recorded 1967's Are You Experienced, his debut album. Production is scheduled to last six weeks in Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland.

And yes, Andre 3000 can play the guitar.