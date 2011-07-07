Rapper Andre 3000 Might Play Jimi Hendrix in Indie Film

Actress Hayley Atwell, who will star in "Captain America" this summer, let it slip to Esquire magazine that her next project might be a Jimi Hendrix biopoic starring rapper Andre 3000 (whose real name is Andre Benjamin) in the title role.

Apparently, Andre has been pushing for this project for several years.

Seven years ago, the Outkast rapper told the New York Daily News that he was excited about portraying the two sides of Hendrix's persona onscreen. "Jimi was wild onstage," he said. "Offstage, he was really calm."

Laurence Fishburne and Lenny Kravitz also have thrown their hats into the ring to bring the guitarist's story to life over the years, but securing rights has been a tough process; Janie Hendrix, Jimi's stepsister, manages Experience Hendrix, the gatekeeper of the guitarist's estate.