“Jimi Hendrix will not invite or incite the audience at the Royal Albert Hall to remove their clothing”: A newly unearthed archive of Hendrix material offers revealing insights into the guitar hero’s mailbag – plus a host of unheard tapes

A previously untouched archive of tapes, demos and documents relating to the late electric guitar legend Jimi Hendrix has reportedly been unearthed.

According to Mojo, the “treasure trove” of material heralds from the personal collection of Hendrix’s late co-manager, Mike Jeffery, who had filled his London office with recordings, papers and memorabilia pertaining to Hendrix.

As per the report, when bailiffs entered the office, they were more interested in possessing the furniture and other objects of “immediate visible value” – meaning the catalog of Hendrix artifacts was left dumped on the floor.

Jeffery’s assistant, Trixie Sullivan, rescued the archive, and has been looking after it ever since. Now, the 80-year-old is searching for an interested party to purchase the material.

“When I went in and saw the mess I nearly died,” she says of her discovery, before going on to reflect on Hendrix (via Mojo). “He was a good guy. Very shy. Gentle. They all thought I was having an affair with him but I wasn’t. I wasn’t interested in any of the bands.

“They were cocky little sods most of them. I was like the big sister clipping them round the ears. Jimi – he was different. He had no idea how good he was.”

Mojo reports representatives from Experience Hendrix – the organization that manages Hendrix’s estate – are scheduled to view the material, perhaps with the view to buy it.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before that, the music magazine was given an exclusive look into the unearthed bounty, which comprises postcards, photographs, telegrams and a wealth of tapes “all in perfect condition”.

What does this new archive mean for Hendrix fans? It depends on what happens when it gets sold. Mojo reports there are copies of early versions of tracks such as Up From The Skies and Ain’t No Telling, which were eventually released on Axis: Bold as Love.

It’s also a revealing insight into the guitar legend’s personal correspondence, and the administrative machinery that operated around him. For example, one letter Mojo singles out speaks to the influence Hendrix held over his fans, and the efforts gone to in order to keep this under control.

“This letter will serve as a written undertaking that Jimi Hendrix will not invite or incite the audience at the Royal Albert Hall to remove their clothing,” Jeffery wrote to a promoter in December 1968.

It remains to be seen whether any of these tapes or documents will be fully released to the public following the sale of the archive, but here’s hoping.

Items from Trixie Sullivan’s archive are set to be sold in November by The Propstore London & LA.

Read more over at Mojo.