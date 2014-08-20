Jimi Hendrix's 'The Cry of Love' and 'Rainbow Bridge' to Be Reissued in September

Newly remastered versions of The Cry of Love and Rainbow Bridge — the first two Jimi Hendrix albums to be released after the guitarist's death in 1970 — will become available in September.

Audio engineer Bernie Grundman, who mastered Prince's Purple Rain and Michael Jackson's Thriller, went back to the original analog masters for each album, reports RollingStone.com.

This marks the first time Rainbow Bridge has been available as an official CD.

The Cry of Love, which was released in 1971, was compiled by Eddie Kramer and Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell. The majority of the songs on the album were recorded between December 1969 and the summer of 1970 at his New York City studio.

The original intention was to release it as a double album called First Rays of the New Rising Sun. That album was pieced together for a 1997 release featuring recordings with Mitchell, Billy Cox, Billy Miles and Noel Redding.

Rainbow Bridge, which also was compiled by Kramer and Mitchell and released in 1971, contained more music from the sessions that formed The Cry of Love. It features a studio version of "The Star Spangled Banner," plus a live recording of "Hear My Train a Comin'" from 1970.

Both albums will be available September 16.