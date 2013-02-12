Joe Bonamassa to Release Live CD/DVD, 'An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House,' March 26

Joe Bonamassa will release a new live CD/DVD/Blu-ray, An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House, March 26 through his own label, J&R Adventures.

The show, which was recorded at the venerable Vienna Opera House in Austria, represents Bonamassa's first entirely acoustic concert. It was recorded with an ensemble put together by longtime creative partner — and Black Country Communion producer — Kevin Shirley.

Viacom Media Networks’ music channel, Palladia HD, will premiere it Saturday, March 23; Public Television will begin airing it in March.

To download a free track from the album, “Athens to Athens,” head here.

“To say this was a challenge is an understatement,” Bonamassa said. “To say this was a departure from anything I had ever done before is an even bigger understatement. I can say with full certainty that it was the most enjoyable tour I have ever done. On this tour I really learned the virtues of my singing lessons over the years. Take away those long guitar solos, all that sustain and that big Gibson sound and what is left leaves you no option but to dig deep and sing until you can't sing anymore.”

Bonamassa will kick off his North American spring tour April 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will finish with three nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre on May 16, 17 and 18. He’ll open each show with a short acoustic set before diving into his signature electric show.

Check out his tour dates — and the track listing for the DVD — below. For more Bonamassa information, head to jbonamassa.com.

An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House

DVD ONE - FEATURE (1:47:40)

01. Arrival

02. Palm Trees, Helicopters and Gasoline

03. Jelly Roll

04. Dust Bowl

05. Around The Bend

06. Slow Train

07. Athens To Athens

08. From The Valley

09. The Ballad Of John Henry

10. Dislocated Boy

11. Driving Towards the Daylight

12. High Water Everywhere

13. Jockey Full Of Bourbon

14. Richmond

15. Stones In My Passway

16. Ball Peen Hammer

17. Black Lung Heartache

18. Mountain Time

19. Woke Up Dreaming

20. Sloe Gin

21. Seagull

22. Goodnight Vienna (Credits)

DVD 2- BONUS DISC

01. On The Road "The Making Of..." 40:06

02. An Acoustic Evening "Voices" 43:33

2013 North American Spring Tour Dates:

04/10 VANCOUVER, BC CAN ORPHEUM THEATRE

04/12 SEATTLE, WA THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE

04/13 PORTLAND, OR PCPA- KELLER AUDITORIUM

04/15 EUGENE, OR THE HULT CENTER

04/17 SACRAMENTO, CA MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

04/18 SAN JOSE, CA SAN JOSE CIVIC AUDITORIUM

04/20 LAS VEGAS, NV PEARL CONCERT THEATER

04/21 PHOENIX, AZ COMERICA THEATRE

04/23 DENVER, CO BELLCO THEATRE

04/26 MINNEAPOLIS, MN STATE THEATRE

04/27 MILWAUKEE, WI THE RIVERSIDE THEATER

04/30 ROCKFORD, IL CORONADO PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE

05/01 CHICAGO, IL CHICAGO THEATRE

05/03 DETROIT, MI FOX THEATRE

05/04 LONDON, ON CAN BUDWEISER GARDENS

05/06 RAMA, ON CAN CASINO RAMA

05/08 MONTREAL, QB CAN THEATRE ST. DENIS

05/10 BOSTON, MA WANG THEATRE

05/11 ALBANY, NY PALACE THEATRE

05/13 PHILADELPHIA, PA LIACOURAS CENTER

05/14 BALTIMORE, MD HIPPODROME

05/16 NEW YORK, NY BEACON THEATRE

05/17 NEW YORK, NY THE BEACON THEATRE

05/18 NEW YORK, NY THE BEACON THEATRE