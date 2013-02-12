Joe Bonamassa to Release Live CD/DVD, 'An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House,' March 26

Joe Bonamassa will release a new live CD/DVD/Blu-ray, An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House, March 26 through his own label, J&R Adventures.
The show, which was recorded at the venerable Vienna Opera House in Austria, represents Bonamassa's first entirely acoustic concert. It was recorded with an ensemble put together by longtime creative partner — and Black Country Communion producer — Kevin Shirley.
Viacom Media Networks’ music channel, Palladia HD, will premiere it Saturday, March 23; Public Television will begin airing it in March.
To download a free track from the album, “Athens to Athens,” head here.
“To say this was a challenge is an understatement,” Bonamassa said. “To say this was a departure from anything I had ever done before is an even bigger understatement. I can say with full certainty that it was the most enjoyable tour I have ever done. On this tour I really learned the virtues of my singing lessons over the years. Take away those long guitar solos, all that sustain and that big Gibson sound and what is left leaves you no option but to dig deep and sing until you can't sing anymore.”
Bonamassa will kick off his North American spring tour April 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will finish with three nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre on May 16, 17 and 18. He’ll open each show with a short acoustic set before diving into his signature electric show.
Check out his tour dates — and the track listing for the DVD — below. For more Bonamassa information, head to jbonamassa.com.
An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House
DVD ONE - FEATURE (1:47:40)
- 01. Arrival
- 02. Palm Trees, Helicopters and Gasoline
- 03. Jelly Roll
- 04. Dust Bowl
- 05. Around The Bend
- 06. Slow Train
- 07. Athens To Athens
- 08. From The Valley
- 09. The Ballad Of John Henry
- 10. Dislocated Boy
- 11. Driving Towards the Daylight
- 12. High Water Everywhere
- 13. Jockey Full Of Bourbon
- 14. Richmond
- 15. Stones In My Passway
- 16. Ball Peen Hammer
- 17. Black Lung Heartache
- 18. Mountain Time
- 19. Woke Up Dreaming
- 20. Sloe Gin
- 21. Seagull
- 22. Goodnight Vienna (Credits)
DVD 2- BONUS DISC
01. On The Road "The Making Of..." 40:06
02. An Acoustic Evening "Voices" 43:33
2013 North American Spring Tour Dates:
04/10 VANCOUVER, BC CAN ORPHEUM THEATRE
04/12 SEATTLE, WA THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE
04/13 PORTLAND, OR PCPA- KELLER AUDITORIUM
04/15 EUGENE, OR THE HULT CENTER
04/17 SACRAMENTO, CA MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM
04/18 SAN JOSE, CA SAN JOSE CIVIC AUDITORIUM
04/20 LAS VEGAS, NV PEARL CONCERT THEATER
04/21 PHOENIX, AZ COMERICA THEATRE
04/23 DENVER, CO BELLCO THEATRE
04/26 MINNEAPOLIS, MN STATE THEATRE
04/27 MILWAUKEE, WI THE RIVERSIDE THEATER
04/30 ROCKFORD, IL CORONADO PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE
05/01 CHICAGO, IL CHICAGO THEATRE
05/03 DETROIT, MI FOX THEATRE
05/04 LONDON, ON CAN BUDWEISER GARDENS
05/06 RAMA, ON CAN CASINO RAMA
05/08 MONTREAL, QB CAN THEATRE ST. DENIS
05/10 BOSTON, MA WANG THEATRE
05/11 ALBANY, NY PALACE THEATRE
05/13 PHILADELPHIA, PA LIACOURAS CENTER
05/14 BALTIMORE, MD HIPPODROME
05/16 NEW YORK, NY BEACON THEATRE
05/17 NEW YORK, NY THE BEACON THEATRE
05/18 NEW YORK, NY THE BEACON THEATRE