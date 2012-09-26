Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros Re-Issues Out Today!

Hellcat Records re-released three classic albums from the legendary Joe Strummer and his band The Mescalaeros, today.

The three albums Rock Art and the X-Ray Style, Global A Go-Go, and Streetcore, were re-issued today on CD and vinyl format. These re-issues include a comprehensive collection of recorded music, rare b-sides, and never before heard impassioned live performances that highlight the three albums.

Fans are invited to stream a live version of “Yalla Yalla” by going here

Joe Strummer and The Mescalaeros, were Joe Strummers final act before his death in 2002. The band recorded three albums between 1999 and 2002 while Joe Strummer was keeping a low profile after experiencing incredible fame as the front man and rhythm guitarist of The Clash.

