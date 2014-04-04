John Frusciante Streaming New Album, 'Enclosure,' from Space

Talk about an album launch.

Former Chili Pepper John Frusciante has — literally — launched his new album, Enclosure, into space aboard an experimental Cube Satellite called Sat-JF14.

The odd event took place March 29, at a "remote High Desert location in California," as can be seen in the video below.

The purpose? So that fans may stream the album, with help from an accompanying tracking app, before its April 8 release date.

An official press release explains:

"On March 29, Enclosure was loaded onto an experimental Cube Satellite called Sat-JF14 and launched into space aboard an Interorbital Systems’ Neptune Modular Rocket. Fans from around the world can download the free, custom-built Sat-JF14 mobile application that will enable users to track Sat-JF14’s movement in real time.

"When Sat-JF14 hovers over a users’ geographic region, Enclosure will be unlocked, allowing users to listen to the album for free on any iOS or Android mobile device. Sat-JF14 also supports an integrated social chat platform, giving fans the ability to communicate with one another after listening to the music.

"The album preview will last until midnight April 7, at which point Sat-JF14 will cease transmission. On April 8, Record Collection will release Enclosure."

If you're interested, you can download the Sat-JF14 app below.

To download the app, visit johnfrusciante.com/sat-jf14/

Enclosure pre-order:johnfrusciante.com/store