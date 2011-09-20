John Mayer's Album Delayed Due to Serious Throat Condition

Time News Feed reports that John Mayer has been diagnosed with granuloma, a serious throat condition -- and he'll have to take a breather.

The inflamed nodule near his vocal chords has forced the Grammy-winning guitarist to take a break from singing until he is completely healed.

Mayer told his fans via Tumblr that despite months of “week to week monitoring” and hopes to repair his condition, he's “bummed” to say he must bow out of the iheartradio Music Festival in Las Vegas and his appearance with Tony Bennett in Los Angeles.

Also, Mayer's next studio album, Born and Raised, which was expected to be released later this year, has been postponed until sometime in 2012 -- because he is unable to finish the vocal tracks on several songs.

Though unsure of how long he'll be out, Mayer calls this a “temporary setback” and says he'll return to singing as soon as he gets the all-clear from his doctors.