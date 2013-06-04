John McLaughlin Announces US Tour in Support of Latest Album, 'Now Here This'

Guitarist John McLaughlin is set to begin his first US tour in three years.

The tour kicks off June 11 in Durham, North Carolina, and will hit Asheville, DC, Bethlehem and Boston. It also will include a three-night stand in New York City at the Blue Note before ending in Toronto June 23.

McLaughlin and his 4th Dimension band also will make an appearance at this year’s Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 14.

“Since I last visited the US, there has been a change in my band, The 4th Dimension," McLaughlin said. "Drummer Ranjit Barot became a permanent member of the band and I know our friends and listeners over there will be thrilled to see and hear him with Etienne M'Bappe, Gary Husband and myself.

“We recorded a new CD a short while back called Now Here This, and I'm very, very happy with this recording. This is another reason I'm delighted to bring this new lineup to the US since we've played all over Western and Eastern Europe and had such enthusiastic audiences.”

John McLaughlin 2013 US Tour Dates: