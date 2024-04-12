“Johnny Depp was the worst guitarist I'd ever seen”: The moment the man who discovered Mötley Crüe and Guns N' Roses knew Depp wasn't meant to be a rock star

By Janelle Borg
published

Depp and his early band's musicianship was “terrible”, said A&R exec Tom Zutaut. His charisma, though, was “insane”

Johnny Depp playing guitar on stage
(Image credit: Jim Dyson / Getty Images)

Johnny Depp needs no introduction. However, it wasn't always like that, especially when he was pursuing a music career. But, according to Tom Zutaut – the man who signed Guns N' Roses and Mötley Crüe – he did have star quality.

“For the most part, there's just a certain kind of energy,” explains Zutaut in an interview on the x5 Podcast. “I mean, I discovered Johnny Depp... I thought that Johnny Depp isn't going to be a rock star.”

