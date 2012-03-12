Josh Homme and Scott Reeder File Federal Lawsuit Vs. Kyuss Lives!

Kyuss members Scott Reeder and Josh Homme have filed a federal lawsuit against John Garcia and Brant Bjork, aka Kyuss Lives!

The suit alleges trademark infringement and consumer fraud by Kyuss Lives!

Here's a quote from Reeder and Homme from a press release:

"It sucks. To think we went to a meeting in January solely to help them with their request to continue Kyuss Lives! With open arms, we made every attempt to help them continue Kyuss Lives! respectfully. Only to discover while they looked us in the eye, Kyuss Lives! management and band had filed federal documents in 2011 in an attempt to steal the name Kyuss.

"This is desperately what we were trying to avoid. It's a sad day for us and for John -- but most of all for the fans. What a needless mess."