“I went to his house one day, and he said, ‘What’s in my attic? Climb up there and have a look.’ He gave me the 12-string I used on Nights in White Satin”: How Justin Hayward ended up with Lonnie Donegan’s 12-string – before Donegan took it back

Decades later, the guitar would once again end up in Hayward's hands, this time for good

Justin Hayward (left) and Lonnie Donegan perform onstage
(Image credit: Bill Tompkins/Getty Images, David Redfern/Redferns)

Of the Moody Blues' many classics, Nights in White Satin remains the band's calling card, having racked up a whopping 245 million streams on Spotify.

As many '60s-era classics do, Nights in White Satin has a fascinating story to go with it, with this particular one involving a beat-up 12-string from the collection of pioneering British guitar hero Lonnie Donegan.

