“One of the finest musicians I've ever known”: Karl Wallinger, guitarist and singer of World Party, dies at 66

Karl Wallinger, the multi-instrumentalist and singer best known as the leader of the alt-rock band World Party, has died at the age of 66, his publicist announced today (March 11). No cause of death was given.

“Karl Wallinger, the Welsh-born musician and composer better known as the singular force behind World Party, died Sunday, March 10,” read a statement on World Party's Facebook page. “Presciently ahead of his time with songs such as Ship Of Fools, Put The Message In The Box and Is It Like Today?, in addition to the magic of She’s The One and the Waterboys' Whole Of The Moon, Wallinger was 66.

“Karl leaves behind a loving family, including wife Suzie Zamit, son Louis Wallinger, daughter Nancy Zamit, and two grandchildren.”

A native of Wales, Wallinger took up music at an early age, becoming a proficient multi-instrumentalist – and a member of a number of bands – by his teens. An example of Wallinger's musical eclecticism and versatility can be found in his first prominent gig, as musical director of the West End production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

From theater, Wallinger moved into the alt-rock world, first as a key member of the folk-rock band the Waterboys. In his capacity as a multi-instrumentalist, Wallinger helped shape the arrangements of the Waterboys' first three albums, and co-wrote the band's 1985 single, Don't Bang the Drum.

It was on his own, though, that Wallinger would really shine.

Having left the Waterboys, Wallinger began a project – a band, technically – of his own called World Party. Again putting his multi-instrumental talents to use, Wallinger played almost every instrument on World Party's 1987 debut album, Private Revolution. Featuring an appearance from a then-unknown Sinéad O’Connor, Private Revolution proved to be a hit in British indie circles.

Though never quite a member of '90s British indie royalty, Wallinger played a quietly significant role in the softer side of the decade's alt-rock boom.

World Party's upward trajectory continued from their debut. Their 1990 album, Goodbye Jumbo, contained the #1 US alt-rock radio hit, Way Down Now, and their 1993 album, Bang!, just missed the top of the UK albums chart.

The decade also saw the guitarist dabble in the silver screen, with him serving as the musical director of the iconic 1994 film, Reality Bites.

The biggest success of Wallinger's career, however, came from – of all people – British pop superstar Robbie Williams, who took his song She’s the One to the top of the UK charts in 1999.

Sadly, Wallinger's career was derailed by a brain aneurysm in 2001. Though World Party would resume touring in 2006, neither the band nor Wallinger ever released another album of new material after the medical setback.

Paying tribute to his late bandmate on social media, the Waterboys' Mike Scott wrote, “Just received this. Travel on well my old friend. You are one of the finest musicians I've ever known.”