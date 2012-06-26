Keith Richards Reveals He's Recorded Tracks with Jack White

Keith Richards and Jack White have "recorded a couple of tracks" together and might be releasing the new material within a few months.

"I enjoy working with Jack," Richards told Rolling Stone. "We've done a couple of tracks. I don't know if [Jack] ever considered that it was actually, like, master cuts. But at the same time if Jack wanted to do it, I'd probably say, 'Yeah.' I know Jack pretty well. He's a lovely player."

The Rolling Stones guitarist also mentioned the possibility of recording some new material with his usual cohorts, The Rolling Stones. He said the band will be getting together next month to discuss plans.

"We're going to talk about that in July and see," Richards said. "I mean, I'd love to get some tracks down and see what songs we've got. And that goes along with part of getting the band back together and getting things moving. So I'd love to cut some tracks, yeah."