Kirk Hammett on the Cover of 'Guitar Aficionado,' Photo Gallery Available

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett is on the cover of the July/August issue of Guitar World's sister publication, Guitar Aficionado.

A message on the official Guitar Aficionadowebsite reads: "The current issue of Guitar Aficionado features a cover story with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, who kindly invited us into both his Bay Area home and his ocean-front Hawaiian estate. Hammett was so generous with his time that we ended up with many more excellent shots from photographer Travis Shinn than we could possibly print in the magazine. Here are just a few of the best."

You can check out a gallery of the outtakes from Kirk's cover shoot here and see a sample from the gallery below.

The July/August issue of Guitar Aficionado is on newsstands now.