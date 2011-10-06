Lady Gaga "In Talks" to Become New Lead Singer of Queen?

As much as I try to avoid her music, Lady Gaga always seems to find her way into our news stories. I for one still can't tell if this whole rock/metal side of her is genuine or just a ploy to gain some credibility, but at the very least, it's usually entertaining.

The latest bit of news may comes as a bit of a shocker, however, as Gaga may in fact be "in talks" to front the legendary Queen.

After parting ways with Paul Rodgers in 2009, Brian May revealed that the group wanted to continue touring, but had yet to find a suitable replacement on vocals. Speaking to the Daily Express, May had this to say when asked about the possibility of Lady Gaga handling vocals duties for the band: "We talk about going out on the road all the time but there's a bit of a singer problem, to put it mildly. We get a lot of offers to work with other people. I worked with Lady Gaga and she's very creative and is someone we've talked about singing, fronting the band with. She's not just a singer, she writes her own material."

Of course this isn't completely out of the blue, as May worked with Gaga on her recent single "You & I," even making an appearance with the singer at the MTV Video Music Awards.