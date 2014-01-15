Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones Announces Debut Album by New Project, Minibus Pimps

Minibus Pimps — a new project featuring Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones — will release their debut album, Cloud to Ground, March 3.

Minibus Pimps also features Norwegian ambient musician Helge Sten of Deathprod.

The seven-track record will include live tracks recorded at various shows, musically fusing Seventies-style prog rock with elements of the Norwegian new music movement.

As the U.K.'s The Guardian reports, Cloud to Ground incorporates sounds created by Kyma, a computer-based sound-design system that mutates organic instrument recordings. It's the same system Ben Burtt used to create lonely robot Wall-E's voice in the 2008 CGI Pixar film.

Sten, a prolific producer who also has released music with Supersilent, said the album "contains composed and improvisational elements on an equal scale."

The duo, who took their moniker from an experimental track by Beijing Sound Unit, is Paul Jones' latest project. It follows Them Crooked Vultures, a supergroup he formed in 2009 with Josh Homme and Dave Grohl.

At this past August's Øya Festival, Norwegian singer, musician and producer Susanna recorded a few tracks with Sten and Paul Jones. You can check out "We Offer" below.