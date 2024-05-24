“I jammed with Prince once, and he was like, ‘What is that effect you have on your guitar?’ I said, ‘Nothing.’ He couldn’t believe it”: Lenny Kravitz on the time he blew Prince’s mind with his guitar tone

Kravitz's straight-into-the-amp setup – which has been at the core of his sound for most of his career – left pedal fan Prince with his jaw on the floor

While some guitarists are known for playing hugely complex rigs loaded with state-of-the-art digital tech, others are noted for their old-school, less-is-more approach to playing electric guitar.

Lenny Kravitz is one such traditionalist whose rig is, more often than not, as simple as it gets: a vintage electric guitar plugged straight into a vintage tube amp – with nothing in between.

