Liam Gallagher: Beady Eye Will Play Oasis Songs This Summer

Noel soon won't be the only Gallagher brother filling live venues with the sounds of Oasis.

Liam Gallagher has announced that his new band, Beady Eye, will be playing songs from his former band when they resume touring this summer.

"The time is right now, without a doubt," he recently told XFM. "We were always going to do it, but we thought the [Beady Eye] album needed to stand on its own. We've done some good gigs, we've done some shit gigs. And it's time to drop them in now. Everyone else is. I feel they're just as much my songs as they are Noel's. And if people don't like it, go to the bar or fuck off. If they do like it, jump up and down, let's have a good time."

Reaction from fans was mixed, enough so that Liam felt the need to Tweet: "Listen up squares we're playing them live not re-recording them so chill."

What remains to be seen is whether or not Liam will take on any Noel-sung songs like "Don't Look Back in Anger" or "Wonderwall."