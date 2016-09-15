The Life of Guitarists—According to Hollywood

Guitarits deal with things that non-musicians just don’t understand. This camaraderie is a special bond that is acknowledged but not typically discussed.

Various experiences in our lives can make us tremble with anger, jump for joy or feel genuine pain—but our non-guitar-playing chums will never know what we're experiencing.

It is with this in mind that I present a special compilation of pop culture references that bridge the gap between musicians and non-musicians in order to breakdown the barriers of communication.

Your non-musical friends will know what you want to do to that guy who won’t turn his amp down in the guitar store, or why you’re so distraught after you get a ding on your brand-new guitar.

Furthermore, they will appreciate the suffering you endure each time you watch Guthrie Govan play guitar, or, what’s worse, after you try to learn a Guthrie Govan solo. While music is indeed the universal language, some people are visual learners, so if you want to tell somebody what it’s really like to live the life of a guitar player, you can show them the video below.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.