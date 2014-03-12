Listen: KXM — Featuring George Lynch, Ray Luzier and dUg Pinnick — Premiere New Song, "Faith Is a Room"

Below, check out "Faith Is a Room," a new song by KXM, a band that features guitarist George Lynch, Korn drummer Ray Luzier and King's X bassist dUg/Doug Pinnick.

The song is from KXM's new self-titled album, which was released yesterday, March 11.

"When you’re working as a pro musician in LA, you're frequently running into other players who you know and respect," Lynch told RevolverMag.com.

"A lot of times, the 'dream band' conversation comes up. It's fun to talk about. A lot of times, it's the alcohol talking. But the reality for most of us is that we're locked into other commitments and obligations that in the cold light of day don't really afford us the time or flexibility to pull off these projects that look great on paper."

KXM’s self-titled album was released March 11 and is available at ratpakrecordsamerica.com.