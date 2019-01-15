Listen to Tony Iommi Play Lead Guitar on Doomy New Candlemass Song

Swedish doom metal veterans Candlemass have shared a new song, “Astorolus—The Great Octopus,” featuring a guest guitar solo from Tony Iommi. The Black Sabbath legend’s contribution can be heard roughly three minutes into the epic track.

“Tony Iommi is the king of the riff and the world knows it,” Candlemass bassist Leif Edling told Loudwire in a recent interview. He continued: "That he would even consider playing on one of my songs is a dream come true. I feel very blessed, and I tell you…to keep my mouth shut for a couple of months about it has been horrible. I just wanted to scream from the rooftops."

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” will be featured on Candlemass’ upcoming 12th studio album, The Door to Doom.

The effort is due February 22 via Napalm Records and can be pre-ordered here.