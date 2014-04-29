Live Death: Hear Entire Third Disc from Limited 'Leprosy' Reissue

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exlusive stream of the entire third disc from the new Death Leprosy reissue, which was released today, April 29.

This bonus disc, which is available only on the deluxe version of the CD/digital reissue, contains two never-before-heard live sets from the Leprosy era. Tracks 1 through 11 were recorded live at Backsteets in Rochester, New York; tracks 12 through 15 are live from the Dirt Club in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Originally released in 1988, Leprosy built upon the thrash sounds of Metallica and Slayer but added a previously unheard level of extremity. While it was only the second album Death released, it immediately cemented them as heavy metal icons.

The entire album, as well as the bonus material, was remastered by Alan Douches (Mastodon, Nile). The deluxe 2XCD contains 50 minutes of previously unheard and unreleased Leprosy demos and rehearsal material; it comes in an embossed package with a 24-page booklet featuring unseen photos of the band plus new liner notes by Ian Christe (Sirius/XM) and Jeremy Wagner (Broken Hope). The LP features the remastered core album on vinyl with a download card for all of the music included on the 2XCD.

The super-limited 3XCD version is available exclusively from relapse.com and Bandcamp; it features everything included on the 2XCD version, plus an exclusive third disc with more than 40 minutes of unreleased live material. It's housed in a deluxe embossed eight-panel digipak, limited and numbered to 2,000 copies.

