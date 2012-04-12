Live Stream: Metal Masters 3 Clinic

After the massive success of the Metal Masters 2 last year in New York City, the action is heading west: Metal Masters 3 will take place this evening in Los Angeles.

Once again, we'll be live streaming the full event, which kicks off 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST and features Charlie Benante and Frank Bello (Anthrax), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater/Adrenaline Mob) and Kerry King and Dave Lombardo (Slayer).

Adrenaline Mob will be opening the festivities, and there may or may not be a few special guests in attendance!

The night will feature individual performances by each musician, as well as some all-star jam sessions you won't want to miss.