Replay: Metal Masters Clinic 2

The Metal Masters Clinic 2 — featuring Slayer's Kerry King, Anthrax's Frank Bello and Charlie Benante, Megadeth's David Ellefson, and drum legend Mike Portnoy — took place last night at the Best Buy Theater in New York City. In case you missed it, you can watch the entire clinic -- which was presented by Samson, Hartke, Zoom and Best Buy Music Gear -- below.

If that wasn't enough to entice you to watch, some highlights from the night included Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante picking up a guitar to play an Iron Maiden song with Frank Bello and Mike Portnoy, and an All-Star jam featuring Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo, Kerry King, Anthrax's Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Mike Portnoy and Dave Ellefson playing "A New Level" and "Fucking Hostile" to close out the show.

After the clinic, there was a special show by Anthrax, who release their long-awaited new studio album, Worship Music, today, September 13. You can replay the entire concert here.