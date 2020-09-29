Lollar introduces Novel Foil direct drop-in humbucker replacement pickup

Lollar has unveiled the Novel Foil pickup, a new design based on the company’s original Gold Foil but modified, for the first time, for direct drop-in replacement for traditional humbucker-sized guitar pickups.

The Novel Foil is built to the same specs as Lollar’s other Gold Foil pickups, with the company promising “crystal clear top end, massive harmonic overtones, and wide dynamic range.”

While the Gold Foil has been available for traditional surface mounted design, as well as floating (pickguard) mount for archtop style guitars and Dogear- and Soapbar-mounted options to replace P90 pickups, the Novel Foil marks the first time the design is offered for drop-in humbucker routs.

The pickup is available for neck, middle, and bridge positions and can be built with chrome, nickel, or gold rings with nickel or gold screws; black or red cap; and gold, silver or black foil.

The Novel Foil is priced at $205 with nickel/chrome covers or $215 with gold covers.

For more information, head to Lollar Guitars.