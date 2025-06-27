“Crafted with performance in mind”: Harley Benton serves big Charvel and EVH energy, paying homage to the golden age of shred with a pair of $500 Superstrats

From Tom DeLonge nods to short-scale builds and best-value HSS models, Harley Benton is no stranger to Stratocaster-inspired creations, but it’s never delivered a Superstrat quite like this before.

Its new '80s-honoring electric guitars come in two forms – the ST-80FR MN for those who want just a bridge humbucker, and the dual-’bucker ST-80FR MN HH – and there’s more than a dash of EVH and Charvel-like charm to them.

Said to be “packed with the performance and attitude” straight from an era when Eddie Van Halen, Randy Rhoads, and Yngwie Malmsteen were gods among men, they continue the Thomann-owned gear giant’s penchant for well-spec’d, cost-effective builds.

An American basswood body gets a tapered heel and sculpted contouring for improved ergonomics, with a bolt-on roasted Canadian maple neck and fretboard with rolled edges and an asymmetric C-profile also making the cut.

The 25.5” scale guitar serves a 12”-16” fretboard radius, as well as 22 stainless steel medium jumbo frets, rounded ends, and glow-in-the-dark side dots. Its dual-action truss rod is, as this writer thinks all modern guitars should be, adjustable at the heel.

Hardware specs home in on period-appropriate details, too – see the double-locking Floyd Rose 1000 system, complete with whammy bar, and chrome locking tuners for evidence.

Passive, Alnico V-bolstered Plasma-X1 humbuckers are responsible for tones. Designed for “outstanding punch with strong distortions and wild sounds”, they are very much metal-minded pups, but Harley Benton is keen to showcase their versatility in the demo above.

Controls are simple on the single ’bucker model, with just a Volume control to be found, while the HH throws in a Tone knob and a three-way selector for good measure.

It comes exclusively in a Radiant Red gloss finish, though more “exciting finish options” are expected to follow close behind. They’ll likely be just as vibrant.

“Every detail of the ST-80FR was crafted with performance in mind,” says Harley Benton. “The asymmetric-C neck profile fits snugly in the hand, and its humbucker(s) are voiced for aggressive gain but capable of cleaning up when needed, and the Floyd Rose delivers rock-solid tuning stability, no matter how wild the playing is.”

The Harley Benton ST-80FR series is out now, with the MN costing $472, and the HH rising to $531.

Head to Harley Benton for more.

In January, metal guitarist and HB signature artist Maxxxwell Carlisle took to YouTube to debunk two big myths surrounding the firm and its ability to sell keenly spec’d electric guitars at low prices.

Other recent drops include a sub-$230 solid top dreadnought and its “pretty much unbeatable” JAMaster practice amp.