Lou Reed Makes Metallica Cry

Contact Music recently caught up with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett to discuss the band's collaboration with legendary songwriter Lou Reed. Titled Lulu, the album is expected to be released on November 1.

Hammett revealed, among other things, that he and fellow guitarist James Hetfield were both reduced to tears by Reed's lyrics for the song "Junior Dad."

"I had just lost my father literally three or four weeks previous," revealed Hammett. "I had to run out of the control room, and I found myself standing in the kitchen, sobbing away."

"James came into the kitchen in the same condition - he was sobbing, too," Kirk continued. "It was insane… Lou managed to take out both guitar players in Metallica in one fell swoop, with his amazing poetic lyrics."

