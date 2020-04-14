Mad Professor is using coronavirus downtime to release a limited-edition modded version of its Ruby Red Booster

Mad Professor’s manufacturing facility hasn’t been running at production power during the coronavirus pandemic, and so the company has opted to use its extra free time to work on limited-edition effects pedal designs.

Enter the new Nashville Hot Mids Solo Boost modded Ruby Red Booster, tweaked to fatten upper mids in addition to treble frequencies.

According to Mad Professor, the mod “makes for a thick and sparkly lead tone as the carefully chosen hot midrange frequencies are added to the treble pot, which is now bringing up a perfect blend of presence and mids.

“Exactly what is needed to make your solos heard!”

The limited-edition hand-modded pedal is available “until further notice.”

You can grab one now at Mad Professor.