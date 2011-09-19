Man Officially Changes His Name to Led Zeppelin II

A 64-year-old Bethalto, Missouri, man -- who used to be called George F. Blackburn -- has officially changed his name to Led Zeppelin II.

STLToday.com reports that Blackburn -- sorry! Led Zeppelin II -- says the change has improved his quality of life. It seems fellow Led Zeppelin fans buy him drinks when they find out about his new legal name.

Led Zeppelin II was in a courthouse dealing with the paperwork surrounding the split from his third wife when he decided to fill out one more form.

He told STL Today: “They changed my life forever, and that’s my whole reason for doing this ... I don’t want to appear to be some off-the-wall drug addict idiot," he says. "I just changed my name from the standpoint that I can be a better person than I used to be.”

Even his ex-wife calls him “LZ,” and his friends call him “Zep.”

But the burning question remains: Will his offspring change their names to Led Zeppelin III? Led Zeppelin IV? Coda?

In most parts of the United States, a name change can take place more or less instantly once an applicant completes the paperwork, pays bout $200 and has an announcement placed in a local newspaper.

In an odd coincidence, I've been so inspired by my favorite Who album that I've recently decided to change my name to Tommy.