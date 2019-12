Manraze have just released a new song and video called "Take on the World," which you can check out below.

The group -- which features Def Leppard's Phil Collen, The Sex Pistols' Paul Cook and Simon Laffy from Girl -- are releasing the video to coincide with director Mark Sloper's release of his sequel to his 2010 release documentary, I Superbiker. The track acts as the official theme song for The Showdown: I, Superbiker II.

Manraze released their latest album, PunkFunkRootsRock, last year.