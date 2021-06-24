Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis: “It sucks and I’m scared”

Blink-182 co-founder Mark Hoppus has revealed that he is battling cancer.

Announcing the news on social media yesterday (June 23), the 49-year-old bassist said he's been undergoing chemotherapy for the last three months.

“It sucks and I'm scared,” the post reads, “and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”

In a more recent Instagram story, Hoppus shared a photo of himself at a medical center with the light-hearted caption: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Both Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former guitarist Tom DeLonge have shared their support for Hoppus on social media.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the news broke, DeLonge wrote: “[I’ve] been aware of Mark Hoppus’ cancer diagnosis for a while now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.”

Barker posted an Instagram story of himself and Hoppus, simply writing: “Love you Mark Hoppus.”