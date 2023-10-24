"A singularly brilliant and eccentric talent": Massive Attack guitarist Angelo Bruschini has died

Angelo Bruschini, the longtime stage and studio guitarist for the British electronic group Massive Attack, has died. The band confirmed Bruschini's death on social media today (October 24), writing, “RIP Angelo. A singularly brilliant & eccentric talent. Impossible to quantify your contribution to the Massive Attack canon. How lucky we were to share such a life together.”

Bruschini had been suffering from lung cancer, a condition he publicly disclosed back in July.

Having served as a member of Massive Attack's touring band for decades, Bruschini is also highly-regarded for his contributions to the band's discography, including his guitar work on the band's hugely successful 1998 album, Mezzanine.

Of note on that album is Bruschini's playing on the song Angel, which sets the guitarist's alternately ethereal and industrial soundscapes over a dark, brooding beat.

Prior to joining up with Massive Attack, Bruschini played with the influential British indie band The Blue Aeroplanes, who also paid tribute to him on social media in the wake of his death, writing, “We are devastated to announce the passing of our brother Angelo Bruschini. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. Rest in peace Ange.”

Bruschini also took a notable turn behind the boards, producing the 1997 self-titled album by Bristol, UK alt-rockers Strangelove.

In a post announcing his death, Bruschini’s wife, Jessica Merritt, wrote that the guitarist had been a “gentleman to the end” and would be remembered for his “madcap” sense of humor as much as his guitar playing.

Some of that humor was evident when Bruschini himself shared the news of his prognosis over the summer.

“Twice now I have been told 'Good luck' by specialists at the hospital over lung cancer, I think I'm fucked!” he wrote.

“Had a great life, seen the world many, many times, met lots of wonderful people, but the door is closing, think I will write a book.”