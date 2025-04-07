“What they do harkens back to classic rock and real musicianship”: Amadou Bagayoko, singer and Malian guitar great, dies at 70
Half of the enormously successful duo Amadou & Mariam, Bagayoko developed a powerful guitar style that blended classic rock influences with more traditional West African sounds, jammed with David Gilmour, and collaborated with Damon Albarn
Amadou Bagayoko, a world-renowned Malian singer and guitarist, and one half of the hugely successful duo Amadou & Mariam, has died at the age of 70.
First reported by members of the Malian government, Bagayoko's death was later confirmed by the BBC.
With his wife, Mariam Doumbia, Amadou Bagayoko created a unique sound propelled by his playing, which was informed just as much by European and American rock as it was by the West African music he first heard growing up.
Over the course of their 40+ year career, Amadou & Mariam sold millions of records total on their native content, Europe, and the Americas, and played on the main stages of some of the biggest festivals in the latter two continents.
“We have a sound that's part blues, part rock, part African,” Bagayoko told Afrobeat in a 2018 interview. “I think we mix these sounds together, and that's it. And then it's the rhythm, of course.”
Born in 1954, Bagayoko suffered from severe vision issues in his childhood, eventually leading to blindness by his teen years. Even with that impediment, though, he was a quick learner on the guitar and within just a couple of years, he could reportedly distinguish a Strat from a Les Paul by sound alone.
In his early '20s, he met Mariam Doumbia – who also lost her vision at an early age – and formed a duo with her a couple of years later.
For two decades, Amadou & Mariam, as they came to be known, gained popularity in their home country and region, but it was in 2005, with the release of their album Dimanche à Bamako, that they found international success.
Nominated for a Grammy, the album garnered the attention of Blur frontman and Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn, who co-produced its 2008 follow-up, Welcome to Mali, and invited the duo to open for Blur at a pair of massive shows at London's Hyde Park the following year. 2009 also saw the duo open for Coldplay at a number of stadium shows, and jam with David Gilmour – an idol of Bagayoko's – at a charity concert.
“What [Amadou & Mariam] do harkens back to classic rock and real musicianship,” said another admirer, the Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears. “Now with all bands, when you're playing live, everybody's got backing tracks going on. Everyone's working with a net. They are a proper old-school rock band.”
Other highlights of the band's career include a performance for Barack Obama when the President was awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize, and at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
Speaking about the band's aims Bagayoko said in a 2018 interview with Afrobeat, “In our songs, we are always encouraging people to choose the good road – to work hard, and to keep peace with their neighbors.
“We talk about love between men and women, and solidarity among people, because people find themselves in music. They can discover different nationalities without thinking about white or black, African or European or American. When we sing together, everything is good.”
Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
