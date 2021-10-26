Trending

Maxon unveils limited-edition OD-9 Blackdrive pedal

By

This Europe-only offering promises the high-gain, blues- and modern-rock friendly punch of a typical OD-9, fitted into a semi-gloss black enclosure

Maxon's new OD-9 Blackdrive pedal
(Image credit: Maxon)

Japanese effects pedal giant Maxon has unveiled the OD-9 Blackdrive pedal, a limited-edition version of its legendary OD-9 pedal.

The company's first offering since it split from longtime partners Godlyke Distributing Inc. earlier this year, the OD-9 Blackdrive overdrive pedal boasts the same high-gain punch of a typical OD-9, but with a semi-gloss black enclosure.

The same lineup of Drive, Tone and Level controls comes aboard, as does True Bypass switching and the JRC4558 IC chip that gives the pedal its trademark, blues- and modern-rock friendly bite.

According to Maxon, the OD-9's tonal palette is more "open," and boasts more output than its close relative, the OD808. 

Image 1 of 4

Maxon's new OD-9 Blackdrive pedal

(Image credit: Maxon)
Image 2 of 4

Maxon's new OD-9 Blackdrive pedal

(Image credit: Maxon)
Image 3 of 4

Maxon's new OD-9 Blackdrive pedal

(Image credit: Maxon)
Image 4 of 4

Maxon's new OD-9 Blackdrive pedal

(Image credit: Maxon)

The Japanese-made Maxon OD-9 Blackdrive pedal is available now – exclusively for European customers – for £129 (~€153, $178). It runs on 9 -18 V power or a 9V battery.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to Maxon.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.