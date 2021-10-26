Maxon unveils limited-edition OD-9 Blackdrive pedal

Japanese effects pedal giant Maxon has unveiled the OD-9 Blackdrive pedal, a limited-edition version of its legendary OD-9 pedal.

The company's first offering since it split from longtime partners Godlyke Distributing Inc. earlier this year, the OD-9 Blackdrive overdrive pedal boasts the same high-gain punch of a typical OD-9, but with a semi-gloss black enclosure.

The same lineup of Drive, Tone and Level controls comes aboard, as does True Bypass switching and the JRC4558 IC chip that gives the pedal its trademark, blues- and modern-rock friendly bite.

According to Maxon, the OD-9's tonal palette is more "open," and boasts more output than its close relative, the OD808.

The Japanese-made Maxon OD-9 Blackdrive pedal is available now – exclusively for European customers – for £129 (~€153, $178). It runs on 9 -18 V power or a 9V battery.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to Maxon.