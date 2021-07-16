After parting ways with Maxon, Godlyke unveils a limited edition Tamura-modded Ibanez TS808

Godlyke Distributing Inc. has announced an “extremely limited” run of a Tamura-modded Ibanez TS808 TubeScreamer overdrive pedal.

The pedals have been created in partnership with one-time Maxon engineer and Tube Screamer designer Susumu Tamura and feature what Tamura dubs the “magic IC” – a specific brand from a specific time period – which was integral to the original TubeScreamer tone.

The limited run of Tamura-modded TS808s also includes resistors and caps that have been hand-selected by Tamura and NOS Toshiba silicon clipping diodes.

There’s also a standard, plunger-style footswitch, as opposed to the square or rectangular buttons of the classic Maxon and Ibanez designs.

Finally, each of the modded pedals have been signed by Tamura, which probably won’t affect the sound, but may make you think twice about taking it to bar gigs.

The announcement represents the latest collaboration between Godlyke and Tamura and something of a show of faith from the TS808 inventor.

The designer and distributor had previously worked together to help conceive the highly acclaimed Maxon APEX808, before Maxon pulled the plug on its partnership with Godlyke at short notice this summer.

The abrupt end to what had appeared to have been a mutually beneficial relationship between Maxon and Godlyke surprised many players and retailers – not least Godlyke themselves, as its president Kevin Bolembach related during an emotional video.

The firm's relationship with Tamura, however, continues to prove productive. Indeed, in the 'whole story' video above Bolembach describes this latest TS808 mod as a stop-gap and says that there are more Tamura collaborations in the pipeline.

You can order the Tamura-modded TS808 over on Godlyke’s site for $349, but (once again) the distributor says that supplies are extremely limited – initially, to just 100 pedals – due to pandemic production issues, so don’t wait around if you want one…