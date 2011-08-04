Mayan Debut "War on Terror" Music Video

Mayan have just debuted a new music video for their song "War On Terror." You can check out the video below.

The band -- which features Epica guitarist/songwriter Mark Jansen, Jack Driessen (ex-After Forever) and Frank Schiphorst -- released their debut album, Quarterpast, last month on Nuclear Blast Records.

Quarterpast features guest vocals from several special guests, including Floor Jansen of Revamp, Simone Simons of Eipca), Henning Basse of Sons of Seasons, and Italian opera singer Laura Macrì.