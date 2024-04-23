“Us guitar players in the West, we all have the same base vocabulary, the same handful of stereotypical licks. But Mdou’s music, it’s almost free of that stuff”: Mdou Moctar finds a new fan in Metallica’s Kirk Hammett

By Janelle Borg
published

The Tuareg guitarist’s latest album continues to expand the horizons of contemporary rock

Mdou Moctar playing his left-handed Fender Strat at Coachella 2024
(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Mdou Moctar's latest album, Funeral for Justice, features psychedelic guitar work that draws as much inspiration from Eddie Van Halen and Jimi Hendrix as traditional Tuareg wedding dances.

Now, Moctar's unique guitar-playing style and music sensibilities have been praised by Metallica's Kirk Hammett. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.