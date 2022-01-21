Rock icon Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Meat Loaf – whose Bat Out of Hell remains one of the best-selling albums of all time at over 40 million units sold – has died aged 74. The singer's cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

The news has been confirmed by his family via his Facebook page. A statement reads: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.”

It continues: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf – born Marvin Lee Aday – was best known for his Bat Out of Hell trilogy of albums, but also spawned a host of other LPs including Dead Ringer (1981), Midnight at the Lost and Found (1983) and Hell in a Handbasket (2011). Over the course of his decades-spanning career, the singer is reported to have sold over 100 million albums.

Among his most notable singles was I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't do That) – from 1993's Bat Out of Hell – which was the UK's best-selling single that year and earned him a Grammy award.

The guitar was a staple of Meat Loaf's sound, with the singer donning a Washburn N24 or Gretsch 5120 during his live shows. Throughout his career, he worked with a plethora of high-profile players, including Brian May, Steve Vai (both on 2010's Hang Cool Teddy Bear), and Todd Rundgren.

He was also a prolific actor, having appeared in a range of films including Fight Club, Focus, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.