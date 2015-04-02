Meet Megadeth's New Guitarist: Kiko Loureiro of Angra

What started as a rumor in mid-March was confirmed earlier today.

Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who is best known for his work with Angra, has officially joined Megadeth.

"I first met Kiko around eight years ago for a cover shoot for Burrn! magazine," wrote Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine on megadeth.com.

"I had no idea who he was, other than the fact he was tremendously talented and that the staff from Burrn! held him in high regard. Since then, I've come to see what a guitar virtuoso he is, and I'm deeply encouraged by his depth and talent.

"Very few Megadeth alumni have had the same feel and ability as Kiko. As Frank Sinatra says, 'the best is yet to come!'"

So ... the Megadeth lineup for the band's next studio album will include Mustaine, Loureiro, bassist David Ellefson and Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler.

In a recent statement, Mustaine called Adler "a tremendous talent" and "an amazing person" who is "going to bring a new level of excitement and energy to Megadeth that the fans are going to lose their minds over."

"I'm coming into this on fire," Adler said in a statement of his own. "There is an incredible amount of respect, but the goal here is to make the very best thrash album we can—not just throw names in the CD booklet or be a 'yes' man. Together, I believe we can do something very special."

Drummer Shawn Drover quit Megadeth in November 2014. Guitarist Chris Broderick announced his departure from the band a few hours later, saying that he was leaving the group "due to artistic and musical differences."

Loureiro's latest album, Sounds of Innocence, was released in 2012. You can watch him in action below.